Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,188 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $966,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,123,648 shares in the company, valued at $383,499,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,945 shares of company stock worth $4,922,988. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.