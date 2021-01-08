Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,188 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,123,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,499,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,945 shares of company stock worth $4,922,988. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PSMT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.