Sei Investments Co. Has $253,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $222,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MongoDB by 11.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.08.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $29,688,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,113,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $351.67 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.