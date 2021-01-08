Sei Investments Co. Takes $214,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 70.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 239.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $95.08 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

