Sei Investments Co. Purchases 204 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78,937.5% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MongoDB by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,113,626. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

MDB stock opened at $351.67 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

