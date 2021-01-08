ValuEngine Lowers Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VST has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE VST opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vistra by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

