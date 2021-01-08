Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $646.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 22.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

