Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $1,524,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

