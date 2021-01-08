YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of YETI from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of YETI opened at $72.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 463,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

