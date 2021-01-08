BidaskClub Lowers Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Woori Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woori Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Shares of WF opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.