Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WHD. Scotiabank started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in Cactus by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 487,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 162,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,859,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cactus by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

