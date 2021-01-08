Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,354,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,267,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 67,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $3,120,224.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,395 shares of company stock worth $22,150,938 in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

