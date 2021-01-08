Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 51.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

CLNE opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

