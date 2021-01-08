Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XENE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. BidaskClub lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $15.27 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

