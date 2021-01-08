Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,076 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

