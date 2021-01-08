Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 201.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 86.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 61.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.