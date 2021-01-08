Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 264.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 221,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 31.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 24.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares during the period. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 54.4% in the third quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chiasma stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Chiasma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHMA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

