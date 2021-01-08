Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 331,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

