Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780 over the last ninety days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

