FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FFG opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.19. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $61.28.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FBL Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

