Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 195,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 399,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

