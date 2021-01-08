Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of First Horizon National worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 111.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

First Horizon National stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

