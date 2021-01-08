Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,186,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

Shares of DEF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

