Morgan Stanley Has $2.70 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of The Andersons worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons by 170.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $842.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

