Morgan Stanley Sells 393,788 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of CNX Resources worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CNX Resources by 202.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after buying an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 1,131,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $12.04 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.