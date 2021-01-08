Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,783,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

EMO opened at $15.45 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.