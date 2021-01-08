BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.99% of BELLUS Health worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $11,576,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $3,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 104.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLU stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

