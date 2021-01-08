Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of INN opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

