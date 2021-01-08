Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 61.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 179,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

RYI stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $663.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $831.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

