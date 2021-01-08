Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.46 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

