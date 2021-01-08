Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Aptose Biosciences worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 68.5% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 682,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 277,579 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.47.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $405.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

