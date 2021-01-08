Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Shiseido has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

