Morgan Stanley Raises SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $385.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

SIVB stock opened at $431.34 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $437.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $476,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $481,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

