Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

BSM stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.33.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 550,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,970 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

