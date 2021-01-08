Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $84.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.