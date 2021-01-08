Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.41.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

