Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $859.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.