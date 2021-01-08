Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.22.

NOG opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

