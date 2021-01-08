Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Albemarle by 106.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Albemarle by 8.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.