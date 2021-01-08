Morgan Stanley Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $57.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

