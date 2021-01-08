ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT Raised to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 50.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,061,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 212,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 511,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ViewRay by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

