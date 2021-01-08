CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to $105.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $91.50 to $105.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close.
GIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.39.
NYSE GIB opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
