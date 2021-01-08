CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to $105.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $91.50 to $105.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.73% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CGI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CGI by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.