Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Shares of PTON opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $167.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,697 shares of company stock valued at $88,621,966.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $186,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

