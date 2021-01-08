MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $422.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $422.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $443.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.12. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

