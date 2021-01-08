Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $4.43. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 79,058 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

