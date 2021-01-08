Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,356.65

Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,356.65 and traded as high as $1,464.00. Abcam plc (ABC.L) shares last traded at $1,464.00, with a volume of 222,818 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abcam plc (ABC.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Get Abcam plc (ABC.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,442.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,356.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total value of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

About Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam plc (ABC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.