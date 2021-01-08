Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.57

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.57 and traded as high as $57.98. Hawkins shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 33,846 shares.

HWKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 230.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 119.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.