Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.57

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.57 and traded as high as $57.98. Hawkins shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 33,846 shares.
HWKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 230.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 119.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
