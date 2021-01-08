Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.99

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.99 and traded as high as $41.95. Cooper Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 276,168 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 42,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $2,179,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

