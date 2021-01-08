Acies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACACU) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.78. 18,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 39,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

