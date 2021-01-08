ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.64

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.64 and traded as high as $39.19. ACI Worldwide shares last traded at $39.14, with a volume of 650,748 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock worth $1,414,653. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after buying an additional 349,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

